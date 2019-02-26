Gurugram cops say two suspects surrendered before Delhi police in murder case, latter deny

Three days after a 40-year-old man, Vijay Batra, was allegedly shot dead by suspected members of the Kaushal gang outside a condominium on Sohna Road, police in the city said that two suspects had allegedly surrendered before Delhi police in Janakpuri on Monday night. Delhi police, however, denied any such information.

A statement released by the city police on Monday stated that Satish alias Pavva, a native of Naharpur Rupa village, Sector 33, and an aide allegedly surrendered before the police in Delhi’s Janakpuri.

However, Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), special cell, Delhi police, denied any such development. He added that they had no information of the alleged surrender by the two accused men, as mentioned in the press release issued by the Gurugram police.

When contacted, Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police, confirmed that the suspects had surrendered. “We had received specific inputs regarding the surrender by two men in Janakpuri in Delhi,” he said. Boken, however, added that their link to Kaushal’s gang was still to be established.

Batra, an alleged bookie, who also had a business of sale and purchase of cars, was shot dead by a group of unidentified men around 11.45 pm in a service lane near Parsvnath Green Ville on Friday.

His family had told the police that gangster Kaushal has demanded Rs 50 lakh as protection money from Batra and handed over an audio recording of a conversation of a call from Kaushal.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Batra’s family members took out a candle march outside the office of commissioner of police. Batra’s wife said, “I appeal to the police to deliver justice. They [police] had given us an assurance that within a week, the suspects would be arrested. It has been more than three days and we have not heard anything.”

The family of a history sheeter, JD, who was shot dead on January 23 in Shivaji Nagar allegedly by people linked to the same gang, also joined the protest. The families of both the victims lit candles outside the gate of the office of police commissioner before leaving. No major traffic disruption was reported on the stretch due to the march.

