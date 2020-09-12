e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Daily tests cross 3,500-mark; active cases cross 2,000

Gurugram: Daily tests cross 3,500-mark; active cases cross 2,000

gurugram Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The number of tests for Covid-19 touched a new high on Friday in the district, with 3,538 samples being tested in 24 hours, according to the district health bulletin. On Thursday, the district had administered a record high of over 3,188 tests. The district health officials stated that they would be doing 5,000 Covid-19 tests in the coming weeks.

On Friday, at least 2,601 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were administered by government labs, while 937 tests were conducted private labs. Notably, the government lab collected at least 1,634 samples for RT-PCR, highest in a single day. Health officials said that the target is to conduct 60% RT-PCR and 40% RAT.

With 289 new cases confirmed on Friday, the total number of active cases also reached 2,040. The total number of active cases had last crossed 2,000 in the first week of June. Thereafter till mid-July, it fluctuated between 1,500 to 1,000 at a daily growth rate of 2.6% to 1.7%. Presently, the total count of infected persons stands at 14,4584.

Out of 2,040 active cases, 1,820 are in home isolation, 21 in Covid Care Centres and 199 in various hospitals of the city. Till now, 143 have succumbed to the illness, with three deaths being reported on Friday. At least 100 have died due to co-morbidities and 43 without co-morbidities.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Even though the overall number of active cases has been increasing, people are getting cured of the illness. The fatality rate has already come down to 0.97%, while the recovery rate is 85.37%. The health department is working on a plan to conduct 5,000 tests every day. Testing has to be increased to identify patients in the initial weeks of contracting the virus. Still, citizens should take care of the basic health hygiene to prevent infection.”

top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Newly-wed medic jumps off shopping mall in Indore 2 days after husband’s suicide
Newly-wed medic jumps off shopping mall in Indore 2 days after husband’s suicide
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In