Gurugram: Daily tests cross 3,500-mark; active cases cross 2,000

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:07 IST

The number of tests for Covid-19 touched a new high on Friday in the district, with 3,538 samples being tested in 24 hours, according to the district health bulletin. On Thursday, the district had administered a record high of over 3,188 tests. The district health officials stated that they would be doing 5,000 Covid-19 tests in the coming weeks.

On Friday, at least 2,601 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were administered by government labs, while 937 tests were conducted private labs. Notably, the government lab collected at least 1,634 samples for RT-PCR, highest in a single day. Health officials said that the target is to conduct 60% RT-PCR and 40% RAT.

With 289 new cases confirmed on Friday, the total number of active cases also reached 2,040. The total number of active cases had last crossed 2,000 in the first week of June. Thereafter till mid-July, it fluctuated between 1,500 to 1,000 at a daily growth rate of 2.6% to 1.7%. Presently, the total count of infected persons stands at 14,4584.

Out of 2,040 active cases, 1,820 are in home isolation, 21 in Covid Care Centres and 199 in various hospitals of the city. Till now, 143 have succumbed to the illness, with three deaths being reported on Friday. At least 100 have died due to co-morbidities and 43 without co-morbidities.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Even though the overall number of active cases has been increasing, people are getting cured of the illness. The fatality rate has already come down to 0.97%, while the recovery rate is 85.37%. The health department is working on a plan to conduct 5,000 tests every day. Testing has to be increased to identify patients in the initial weeks of contracting the virus. Still, citizens should take care of the basic health hygiene to prevent infection.”