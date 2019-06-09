Gurugram: Day 1 of college admissions process marred by glitch in server

The online registration for admission into nine government colleges in the district started on Saturday morning.

However, the process was marred by a technical glitch as a result of which students couldn’t register for five to six hours.

The problem was rectified only by evening — leading to the registration of 3,103 students so far. Of them, 2,895 students were from Haryana and 208 applicants were from other states. Among the students who registered, 1,528 were females and 1,574 were males. One transgender student has also registered, an official privy to the admission details said.

Centralised admissions for colleges across the state are entirely online this time and being regulated by the department of higher education. In addition to the seven government colleges in the district, two new government colleges, which are still under construction, will admit students for the 2019 academic session.

Sandeep Mann, nodal admission officer of Government Girls College in Sector 14, said there was a problem at the back-end of the admission portal but the issue was taken care of by evening. “There was a technical issue with the cloud interface due to which the website was unavailable for a few hours. The matter was resolved by evening and students could register later,” said Mann.

Many students were also seen visiting the colleges in the morning hours since they were not familiar with the online admission process. “The entire admission process is online this time but many of our students are not familiar with the online system. They are still used to doing things on the ground. The practice will change eventually with time as a better understanding develops. We are encouraging them to fill up the forms from their home or cyber cafes,” said Mann.

At other colleges, students approached dedicated help desks to get their queries resolved. Sanjay Katyal, nodal admission officer for Government College in Sector 9, said the process went smoothly despite the technical glitch. “There was some problem in the morning, after which the website was taken under maintenance. Many students were applying at once due to which the technical glitch might have occurred. Some students came to the college for enquiry but they were informed that the complete process is online,” said Katyal.

Admission to the nine colleges will continue till June 28. Admissions are also underway at Gurugram University which started operations last year. The university had received 331 completed applications by Saturday with 893 registrations. The university is offering 22 courses for the academic session 2019-2020, double the number of courses that it started with last year.

