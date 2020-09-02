Gurugram: DLF told to re-carpet roads, hand over parks

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:58 IST

The municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday directed real estate developer DLF to re-carpet roads in DLF Phases 1 and 2 at the earliest. A day earlier, it had asked the developer to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for transferring all parks in the colonies and DLF Phase 3 to the civic body.

The notices are the latest in a series of moves by the civic body to acquire the three colonies home to upscale residential plots and important commercial sectors, following many requests from the residents. Earlier, it had pushed the developer into completing many of the maintenance works, much of it still pending.

Even in the latest notices, both which HT has reviewed, the MCG has not issued a deadline.

MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri to DLF issued the notices to David Amal Raj, senior vice president, DLF Estate Developers Limited.

Attri said in the notice that resurfacing of roads work had been pending for long “due to which residents of the area (are) facing great difficulties” and to start work “at the earliest”. Further, he directed DLF to submit a compliance report.

As per the MCG’s detailed project report (DPR) prepared in 2017, DLF1 required ₹14.12 crore to fix deficiencies, ₹9.43 crore for DLF Phase 2 and ₹11.89 crore for DLF Phase 3. MCG officials privy to the matter said that more than 80% of the sum was for re-carpeting roads.

“They have been given a three day period to submit the compliance report, while we have also asked them to issue an NOC and handover all the parks as we want to upgrade them and provide optimum civic amenities to the residents of the three colonies,” Attri said.“These matters were also brought up in last month’s meeting with DLF officials. However, despite following up with them repeatedly over the phone, nothing was undertaken. Hence, we decided to send them a reminder in writing.”

Attri said the MCG had the resources to maintain and improve the parks and improve its quality in short time. “We have received a large number of complaints from residents of the three colonies that the roads had deteriorated significantly during the monsoon and are riddled with potholes. I am arranging a meeting with DLF for next week, where the matter will once again be taken up,” said Attri.

If the NOC is issued, it would mark the first time that any civic amenity has been transferred by DLF to the MCG.

Despite many attempts, DLF’s David Amal Raj could not be reached for comment.

RS Rathee, councillor of ward 34, said that the local MCG ward committee had approached Attri regarding both matters last week.

“DLF had reserved less than ₹50 lakh to upgrade parks, which is very minuscule. We have also asked DLF to issue the NOC immediately so that we can start development work right away,” said Rathee, who is also the chairperson of the MCG ward 34 committee.

The transfer of the three colonies to the MCG has been pending since February 2016. Prior to transferring the colony, DLF decided to repair the existing civic deficiencies in the three colonies, instead of paying the sum required to do so, and handover the colonies to the MCG.