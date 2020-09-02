e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Doctor falls from eighth floor of his apartment, dies

Gurugram: Doctor falls from eighth floor of his apartment, dies

gurugram Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 39-year-old doctor working with a private hospital died after falling from the eighth floor of his apartment in sector 47 on Tuesday morning.

Police have recovered a note, purportedly written by the distressed victim, that held no one was responsible for incident.

Police said a few minutes before his death, he had spoken to his wife over the phone.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “After the call, his wife, who was in Noida, informed the Gurugram police control room at about 3.30am, following which a police team rushed to the spot. By the time the police reached his house, he was found dead.”

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar, said, “We have informed his family and they are on their way to Gurugram. Any further probe will be initiated after the family’s statement is recorded.”

Police said his body has been kept in the mortuary and the post-mortem would be conducted after his family reaches Gurugram.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

