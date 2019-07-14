Gurugram executive duped of Rs 29,000 via online fraud

A case was registered at Cyber Crime police station on Saturday morning against an unidentified person who allegedly duped an executive of Rs 29,000 online, the police said.

An unidentified woman called the victim, claiming to be a credit card executive at a national bank. On the pretext of converting reward points of the card to cash, she asked the victim to share his net banking details with her.

The executive, in his complaint three days ago, had stated that a woman posing as a bank employee called him and she tricked him into sharing his personal details as well as the passwords of his credit and debit cards with her after offering to redeem reward points for cash. She later used the details to shop and transact money illegally, the police said. Harvinder Singh, a resident of Sohna Road, told the police that the woman, who knew the last four digits of his credit card, said his card had “won reward points”, which he could redeem “before the offer expired”.

“Singh received a one-time password (OTP). The woman, posing as a bank employee, tricked him into sharing the OTP with her. Within seconds, he received three messages regarding the withdrawal of Rs 29,000 from his account,” Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said. The police said they had so far learned that the money had been transferred to virtual wallets.

