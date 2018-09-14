Gurugram farm owner’s drink spiked, help runs away with Rs 1 lakh

A domestic help from Nepal, who worked at a farm, allegedly spiked the soft drink of the owner of the farm house and a helper and stole Rs 1 lakh and some gold ornaments in Dhumaspur village near Sector 67, the police said on Thursday.

The police also said the accused, identified by his first name Sanjay, had been staying at the farm house for over two years and was aware of a recent business dealing where the farm house owner had received Rs 1 lakh in cash for selling a buffalo.

According to the police, the accused invited the farm’s owner and another helper to his son’s birthday party around 11pm on Sunday night and served them soft drinks laced with sedative.

According to Parmod Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, who is conducting the probe, the victims, Daya Ram, 58, from Ramgarh Dhani, Badshahpur, and the helper, 55, from Rajasthan, fell unconscious after the party.

“When they woke up on Monday morning, they felt a pain in the abdomen and realised that in addition to Rs 1 lakh cash, a gold chain, a gold earring and a ring had also been stolen by the accused. The accused is on the run,” Kumar said.

The police said the victims were taken to a private hospital in Sector 51 and later shifted to a private hospital in Badshahpur. On Wednesday, the farm owner lodged a complaint with the police.

“According to the farm owner, the accused had been doing odd jobs in Dhumaspur for over a decade. The complainant said that the accused knew where the money from the sale of the buffalo was kept,” Kumar said.

The police said that samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory to ascertain the nature of the sedative. “We tried tracking the mobile phone of the accused, but it is switched off,” said Kumar.

A case against the accused was registered at the Sector 65 police station on Wednesday under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) and 381 (theft by servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 04:44 IST