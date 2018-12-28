Gurugram feels the chill at 1.5 degree Celsius, no respite till Dec 31: Met

The city continued to be in the grip of ‘cold wave’ conditions with the minimum temperature further dipping to 1.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, lower than Wednesday’s 2.6 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the city will witness cold wave conditions and low temperatures till December 31. Since the last week, Gurugram has been experiencing lower-than -normal minimum temperatures and has been the coldest in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Northwesterly winds coming from snow-clad mountains and a clear sky are responsible for the chill that the region is experiencing. Moreover, due to a clear sky and lack of cloud cover, solar radiation is escaping easily. Temperature will increase post December 31 due to the arrival of a western disturbance,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), IMD, said.

The IMD spokesperson said that the Palam observatory in Delhi had recorded shallow fog on Thursday morning, with on-road visibility of 800 metres at 8:30 am. “The city will likely witness fog until December 30. However, a change in wind directions and high wind speed will ensure that December 28 and 29 see shallow fog. Dense fog will return after the 29th,” the IMD spokesperson said.

According to IMD’s forecast, the city is likely to see clear skies during the day and foggy mornings till December 30. Srivastava added that the city would see shallow fog in the next 2-3 days, whereas dense fog is likely to return to the city around December 30 and 31.

Air quality in the city worsened on Thursday, with the city’s official value on the Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index bulletin rising from 308 to 348, in the ‘very poor’ category. Between December 25 and 26, the MCG issued 17 fines worth ₹2, 20,000. While six fines worth ₹1,70,000 each were issued for ongoing construction work, 11 fines worth ₹55,000 each were issued for the mismanagement of construction material.

Box

19 December- 4.3

20 December- 1.8

21 December- 2.4

22 December- 1.4

23 December- 3.5

25 December- 4

26 December- 2.6

27 December- 1.5

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 10:43 IST