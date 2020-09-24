Gurugram: Few students attending schools for guidance

gurugram

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:51 IST

In government schools across the district, only 2-3% of the total enrolled students in classes 9 to 12 have attended the academic guidance sessions since these voluntary visits started on Monday.

As per the data shared by district education officer Indu Boken, around 200- 400 students attended the classes daily. School heads said that while number students turning up was increasing gradually, sessions will not be scaled up until the end of the month.

Voluntary visits to schools for clearing questions for a limited time period were permitted by the Central government as part of its Unlock 4 guidelines. Students outside containment zones were permitted to visit schools outside containment zones with the written consent of parents. In line with the statement of protocols, teachers were required to get a negative Covid test report and have Arogya Setu installed on their phones. Only 50% of teachers are permitted to visit schools for these academic sessions.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that guidance sessions would continue in the same manner until the end of the month. “We are holding discussion sessions for students in different slots. There is no exchange of class work or homework right now. Until the government issues new directions, sessions will continue in a similar manner,” said Sharma.

Shyam Raghav, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, said that the number of students visiting the school had increased and. “Around 60 students visited the school today. Sessions were informal and unlike a full-fledged class. Students are allowed to leave after getting their questions cleared,” said Raghav.

Most private schools said that they would continue with online classes since most parents were not in favour of school visits.

Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, said that only a few students from classes 9 to 12 had visited the school for academic guidance visits. “We had sought feedback and consent from parent prior to the visits. However, where we expected four students, only one came and where we expected eight students, only three came,” said Misra.

She said that the school had called only some teachers to schools based on the requests placed by students. “We had thoroughly sanitised labs and classrooms for specific classes. Desks where students were not supposed to sit due to distancing protocols were crossed out and separated. All measures were in place but not many children turned up,” said Misra. She said that the school would continue these sessions on a need basis since an overwhelming number of students were in favour of only online classes