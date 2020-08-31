e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Five days after going missing, tractor driver found dead in Sector 66

Gurugram: Five days after going missing, tractor driver found dead in Sector 66

gurugram Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five days after a 35-year-old tractor-trolley driver went missing, his body was found in the basement of a private company in Sector 66 area on Saturday. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC).

Police said the victim, identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, went to the house of his employer, Jagbir, at 9am on August 24 to pick up the trolley. He drove to a private company in Sector 66 for some work and parked it there around 11.30am, following which he went missing.

Jagbir said that he had been trying to reach Pankaj but his phone was found switched off. He said, “I tried looking for him but could not locate him. On August 26, I filed a missing persons’ complaint with the police.”

The police said an FIR was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) on August 26 at Sector 65 police station.

“On Saturday, someone in one of the basement floors of the company noticed a dead body as some foul smell was emanating from a spot. The matter was then reported to the police. The body was partially decomposed. The cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report comes out. We are trying to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death. Prima facie, it appears that he died due to drowning as some water had collected in the basement. We have initiated inquest proceedings,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The police said the victim’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination on Saturday.

