Gurugram: Food delivery boy critical after drunk driver of speeding Ford Endeavour hits his bike

Gurugram

A 19-year-old man, working for the online food delivery startup Swiggy, was severely injured after a speeding SUV allegedly hit his motorcycle at a traffic signal near Galleria market in DLF Phase 4 on late Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim, Pushpendra Singh, was going towards Sector 27 to deliver an order at 2.30 am when a speeding Ford Endeavour (with a Haryana registration number), headed towards Hamilton road, allegedly hit his motorcycle.

The investigating officer, Sandeep Kumar, said the victim sustained injuries to his head, neck and chest and was profusely bleeding. “Policemen from a nearby post rushed him to a private hospital in Sushant Lok, where he is undergoing treatment in ICU,” said assistant sub-inspector Kumar.

Police said that the accused, Anshul Kumar (34), a parking contractor with an automobile business, was allegedly drunk. He was arrested from the spot.

“The accused said that he was on his way to purchase cigarettes when he lost control of the vehicle. Medical examination confirmed that he was driving the car under the influence of alcohol above the permissible limit,” said Kumar.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 29 police station, said police.

The victim’s brother, Niranjan Singh, filed a complaint at Sector 29 police station, saying that his brother was tossed 15 feet in the air after the collision, sustaining a broken collar bone, fractured ribs, liver damage and head injuries.

“My brother was on the 7 pm to 4 am shift when this incident took place. The eyewitnesses told me that the SUV was coming at a high speed and hit the silencer of his motorcycle. Pushpendra got married in April and I hope he recovers quickly,” said Singh, who has a private job in Gurugram.

Aarushi Goswami, a multimedia producer, who witnessed the incident, said that the airbags of the SUV opened after the collision.

“I was driving when I heard a loud bang. The motorcyclist had sustained serious head injuries and the front part of the car from the left side was completely damaged. Due to the impact, the motorcycle was thrown ahead by a few metres,” said Goswami.

On an average, traffic police have issued challans to more than 4,000 people every year since 2013 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

KK Rao, commissioner of Gurugram police said that he wants to check incidents of drunken driving on priority through ‘increased surveillance” by establishing more checkpoints on the city roads.

“At certain strategic points, we have set up 24-hour checkpoints in three 8 hour shifts. We will intensify such measures and increase surveillance so that violators are deterred from indulging in drunk driving,” said Rao.

ACP Hira Singh also said that the traffic police have increased the duration of its drives against drunk-driving and these now last till 2 am instead of 1 am.

(With inputs from Kartik Kumar)