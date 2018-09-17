Gurugram gets more security teams to tackle crime, drug peddling

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police has set up more units across the state to ensure quick response after receiving tip-off on notorious criminals and their operations. The new units are based in different districts to cover more areas. STF has added six new units, including a cyber crime unit, for technical surveillance on gangsters.

The units, which are presently headed by inspectors, will soon be headed by officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police. The new units are based in Gurugram, Rohtak, Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar, and Panchkula.

STF become functional in March with four units – Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, and Hisar — and managed to arrest 20 interstate gangsters and 50 other notorious criminals. The STF had initially set itself the target of apprehending 20 most wanted criminals and over last six months, it managed to arrest most of the gangsters in its wanted list. The biggest among all was the arrest of Sampat Nehra, a key member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was held from Hyderabad.

STF has now set up new units at Sirsa, which will act as special anti-narcotics unit. As most of the drug peddling is done from this area, police has made it the headquarters of anti-narcotics and it will be headed by a deputy superintendent of police, an officer said. Another unit will be operated from Panchkula and Rohtak and there will also be a special cyber crime unit located in Gurugram to conduct technical surveillance on gangsters and criminals.

With the coming of the new units, the total number of STF units has increased from 4 to 10. The number of police personnel with STF has also increased to around 210 from around 140.

“We have increased the number of units and it will be increased further on the performance of the teams and results,” DIG, STF, Satheesh Balan, said. He said the STF is currently focussed on going after drug peddlers and illegal liquor manufacturers and suppliers in the state.

“It is important to react to each call, especially those with regard to information on gangsters. It is important to track them down before they change their location and go off the radar,” Balan

said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 03:50 IST