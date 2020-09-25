e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Government schools hold meetings with stakeholders on the National Education Policy

Gurugram: Government schools hold meetings with stakeholders on the National Education Policy

gurugram Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Government schools across the district held consultation meetings on the National Education Policy (NEP) with various stakeholders, such as members of school management committees, parents, village heads and legislators on Friday. School heads said that the meeting was an exercise to seek feedback and convey necessary information regarding the new policy. This comes at a time when Haryana has been pushing for a swift implementation of NEP. The state recently concluded a four-day academic conclave on the policy. State education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday had said that Haryana aspired to become the first state to implement the new policy.

In July this year, the Union Cabinet passed the country’s new National Education Policy. This is the first such policy in the last 28 years. It recommends sweeping changes in the education system, including the introduction of primary education in local languages, facilitating the possible entry of foreign universities in India, creating a single higher-education regulator, and easier board examinations. As per the policy, the 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure.

Asha Miglani, principal of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 43, said that various stakeholders, including parents, local leaders, and members of the school management committee, reflected upon different facets of the new policy. “This policy affects the future of children and the country. It was important to explain various facets of the policy to parents and other stakeholders in the education system. We took the help of PowerPoint presentations to explain the policy in simple terms and received constructive feedback from parents,” said Miglani.

Shyam Raghav, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, said that both private and government schools in the area had been invited for the discussion meeting on Friday. Raghav said that the discussion mostly revolved around the new provision of teaching in local languages. “People had doubts if private schools would abide by the policy along with government schools. With English being a crucial language, there were mixed reactions to the new provisions. Overall, it was a healthy discussion. While most people have constructive feedback, others raised some concerns,” said Raghav.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that besides discussing the various components of the new policy, feedback had been sought from parents and teachers regarding the provision of teaching in local languages.

