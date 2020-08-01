Gurugram health department to hold 80 Covid testing camps in 54 containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:35 IST

The Gurugram health department has identified 54 containment zones where 80 Covid-19 testing camps will be organised next week.

These containment zones fall under some of the worst-affected areas such as Wazirabad, Chanderlok, Tigra, Patel Nagar, Firoj Gandhi Colony, Laxman Vihar, Gandhi Nagar, Manesar, Sohna, Basai Enclave among others. The district has 72 containment zones.

Data shows that till July 29, Wazirabad has reported highest number of cases at 603 among different areas in the city. Following it, Chanderlok reported 559, Tigra (565), Patel Nagar (491), Firoj Gandhi Colony (381) and Manesar (201). Health officials said the active number of cases in many of these areas were in double digits, however, it needed to be reduced further as these were densely populated areas, especially Manesar where more than 400,000 people work in different industrial units.

Dr. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “The transmission has been controlled in some of these areas through increased testing. As we are seeing the number of cases has been controlled, they are no longer Large Outbreak Areas (LORs). The focus is upon containment zones now. Testing will be increased in those areas/lanes where 10 positive cases are reported in a single day. On an average 10-11 testing camps will be held in the areas notified as containment zones by the district administration.”

The district administration on Saturday issued a revised list of containment zones. Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, issued orders creating 64 containment areas in Gurugram, two in Pataudi and six in Sohna. In all, 72 containment zones have been identified in the district where the number of active cases is below 1000.

On Saturday, 99 Covid-19 cases were reported taking the total count to 9166. Of which 919 are active cases while 8123 have recovered from the illness. The toll stands at 124, with 86 deaths due to co-morbidity and 38 without co-morbidity. As per the district health bulletin, out of the active cases 731 are in home isolation, 111 in Covid care centres and 77 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

“The target is to do almost 2000-3000 Covid-19 tests in a day similar to what we have been doing in the past. Gurugram is the first district in the state to conduct more than one lakh test, which includes antigen detection test and Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR),” said Yadav.