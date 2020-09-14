Gurugram: HSVP to auction land of projects whose licence has been cancelled

gurugram

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:34 IST

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) may auction the land owned by developers of 11 unfinished residential and commercial projects spread across the city whose licences stood cancelled.

In 2018, unsatisfied with the progress of the projects, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) cancelled the licences of 16. While four approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court fore relief, one has applied for renewal of license.

A meeting under the chairmanship of HSVP administrator Jitender Yadav on Friday decided that an executive engineer of the authority and assistant town planner will inspect these projects and also issue a notice to developers.

The notice, Yadav said, will seek information on flats, shops and plots booked, money paid and how much has been paid to land owners. “Basically the objective is to know the extent of third party rights that have been created in these projects. If information is not given to the authority then the officials will visit the offices of these developers and get the information as it is important to resolve the issue,” said Yadav.

Yadav further said that, if required, the authority will auction the land or property in these projects so that claims of those who have booked property, pending external development charges and infrastructure development charges (EDC/IDC) payable to the government, and claims of land owners can be fulfilled.

The authority estimates that ₹300 crore was pending as EDC/ IDC.

Officials of the town planning department and engineering wing of HSVP were present at the meeting. Officials also said that owners who had booked plots in these projects are facing lot of problems as they have taken loans and paying EMIs for projects, which are stuck for years and whose licenses stand cancelled.

“Our priority is to ensure that people whose money is stuck in these projects get back their money,” said Yadav.