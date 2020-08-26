Gurugram: Illegal farmhouses in Aravallis bulldozed, eight more on radar

gurugram

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:49 IST

A joint team from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the municipal corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in which at least eight farmhouses and adjoining structures, such as like plinths and boundary walls, which were allegedly being constructed in Bandhwari village in Aravallis hills without any permission, were razed. The team was supported by around seventy personnel of the city police deployed to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, who also has the charge of enforcement, said the corporation had already given notices to the eight farmhouses. “As notices and other formalities for the eight farmhouses were complete, their walls, major structures and sheds were demolished. There are eight more unauthorised farmhouses which have been carved out there and these would be demolished on Thursday,” said Bhath, who was also the duty magistrate.

The MCG, meanwhile, said these farmhouses were allegedly being developed on 30 acres of land without any permission. He said their team, led by Hari Om Atri, the MCG joint commissioner, worked in tandem with DTCP officials to raze the structures.

“A team of officials led by joint commissioner Hari Om Atri and those from engineering cell, including Rajiv Yadav, Ajay Sharma, Hari Om Rohit and Ashish, reached the site in morning. They jointly worked with DTCP team and carried out demolition of farmhouses with assistance from police,” said an MCG spokesperson.

Officials also said that efforts are being made to identify the developer of these unauthorised farmhouses, who is believed to be a resident of Delhi. “We will take action against violators and a police case would be registered in this matter,” Bhath said.

The enforcement wing of town and planning department, which mostly deals with private licensed colonies and unauthorized colonies in controlled areas, is likely to expand its operations against the unauthorised development of farmhouses in the district as this issue has started to assume serious proportion, said DTCP officials.