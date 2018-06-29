Gurugram in deep waters as two city roads cave in after pre-monsoon showers

Two main city roads — in front of Westin Hotel at IFFCO Chowk and near the Belvedere Towers Metro station — caved in as the first spell of pre-monsoon showers hit Gurugram late Thursday, despite assurances from the authorities that they are prepared for the monsoon.

Such was the extent of the road collapse at both these spots that authorities had to immediately install barricades and cut off the stretches to the public.

No mishap or accident was reported from either of the spots. The rear wheels of a private bus were stuck in one of the potholes at IFFCO Chowk and the vehicle was pulled out with the assistance of cranes.

The cave-in at Cyber City was on a side lane was smaller than the one at IFFCO Chowk, but it affected traffic movement and officials cordoned off the location.

The sporadic rainfall that started late Wednesday and lasted until early Thursday exposed the authorities’ lack of monsoon preparedness, as several stretches were waterlogged. The worst affected were the Maharana Pratap Chowk, Jwala Mill Road, Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, Dhankot, Fazilpur Road, Sohna Road and roads in sectors 18, 22, 23, 47 and 57.

The waterlogging also slowed traffic in the city, especially in areas around the Jwala Mill Road, which, according to commuters, took them 45 minutes to navigate. “I left home around 8 am and, after covering 300 metres in 20 minutes on the Jwala Mill Road, I turned back and decided to wait until the rush hour traffic passes. Even during my second attempt, around 11 am, there was congestion on the route and it took me over 40 minutes to reach Palam Vihar,” Arindam Sen, a resident of DLF Phase 2, said.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) used sewer cleaning machines at the Jwala Mill Road, Old Delhigurgaon Road and Maharana Pratap Chowk, which were among the worst affected spots in the city. “The Jwala Mill Road and Old Delhi-gurgaon Road have a single stormwater drain, which makes them susceptible to waterlogging. Work on cleaning the drains has commenced and is expected to finish by the end of this week,” said an MCG official, on the condition of anonymity.

Yashpal Yadav, the MCG commissioner, said, “I held a meeting with the engineering department earlier today (Thursday) and no major case of waterlogging was reported. The Jwala Mill Road and Old Delhi Gurgaon Road were waterlogged, but these drains will be desilted before the next shower. Directions have been issued to private contractors to clean all drains in low-lying areas on a periodic basis.”

Due to the Badshahpur drain overflow, the stretch of the service lane between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula toll plaza was also flooded, although traffic on the expressway was largely unaffected.

The GMDA’S move to link the drainage of the Hero Honda Chowk underpass to the main drain and Huda’s decision to place large pipes in the drain at Khandsa village (where the drain narrows from 30 metres to 10 metres) to ensure water drains, have proved to be effective.

The deputy commissioner of Gurugram said that 30 waterlogging-prone spots have been identified and pumps have been installed at these spots.