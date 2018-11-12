Gurugram issues fine of over Rs 20 lakh for violating anti-pollution emergency measures

On Sunday, the eleventh day of its round the clock vigilance campaign to enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued fines worth over Rs 20 lakh for violations of the anti-pollution emergency measures.

Four violators were fined Rs 20,000 each for open burning of waste, 10 were fined Rs 65,000 each for open dumping of waste and construction debris, seven challans of Rs 1,60,000 each were issued against builders carrying out unauthorised construction activities, while another seven challans of Rs. 40,000 were issued for improper management of construction materials. Of these, Rs. 2,85,000 has already been recovered by the civic body.

The administration, meanwhile, continued to implement the SC-mandated anti-pollution measures. Four mechanised road sweeping machines were deployed on the stretches between Mahavir Chowk and IFFCO Chowk, Huda City Centre to Cyber Park, Star Mall to Sector 45, and Rajiv Chowk to Subash Chowk.

Meanwhile, water sprinkling was also carried out in areas where high generation of road dust has been identified, including Civil Lines, Vikas Sadan, Sector 15, Atul Kataria Chowk, near Sheetla Mata Mandir, on the dividing road between Sector 31 and Sector 40, between Huda City Centre and Signature Towers, Vatika Chowk and others. At least four water tankers and two fire trucks were engaged in this effort, while tenders for another four water tankers have been floated by the MCG.

The 10-day vigilance campaign was launched on November 1 under the orders of the Supreme Court-mandated Environmental Pollution Control Authority (EPCA). Originally planned for just 10 days, the campaign has now been extended to 6pm on November 13. “Our teams have been patrolling day and night, and are penalising those who are not complying,” said Yashpal Yadav, commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).





First Published: Nov 12, 2018 11:54 IST