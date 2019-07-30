Gurugram lawyer assaulted in road rage

gurugram

A 38-year-old lawyer was allegedly assaulted, on Monday, by a taxi driver in a case of road rage at Fazilpur Chowk on Sohna Road. The victim lost two teeth, sustained injuries to his face and legs and was allegedly bitten in the struggle with the accused, who waylaid him, accosted him and then beat him up, the police said.

While the victim was discharged from the Sector 10 Civil Hospital on Tuesday, the police said the accused, who was restrained and beaten up by villagers, was booked but yet to be arrested as he was still undergoing treatment and was unfit to record a statement.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 11am when the victim was returning home after his uncle’s medical checkup. His aunt was accompanying them in their car.

When they had reached the intersection, a cab (Ritz) coming from the opposite side collided head-on into the car, said a police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity. Both cars suffered minor damage to the bumpers in the accident, the police said, adding that though there was a brief confrontation and argument, the victim and the accused went their separate ways.

“However, a few minutes later, the victim saw that the accused was following them. Soon, the cab driver caught up, sped past and waylaid him by stopping his cab in front of victim’s car. He punched and kicked him; he also bit the victim’s hand before some villagers intervened. The accused man was also beaten up by the villagers,” the official said.

In the police complaint, the victim has stated that after the accused parked in front of his car, he stepped out and snatched his car keys. “He started abusing me. When my aunt tried to intervene, he pushed her. He took a stick out of his car and hit me. My uncle staved off the attack. He then punched me in the face and my two teeth from my lower jaw broke. As I was bleeding, some villagers intervened. The accused man also threatened me,” the lawyer stated in the police complaint.

The police have denied that the accused man, a taxi driver, had used a stick to attack the lawyer.

The victim’s brother said, “My brother had taken a leave from work to take our uncle to the doctor. He was severely beaten up and his nose was bleeding. The cab driver bit his hand and a part of his shoulder. He was discharged on Tuesday afternoon.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 336 (act endangering life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Monday.

