Gurugram: Lockdown in containment zones till September 30

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:51 IST

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday issued Unlock 4 guidelines, opening up more activities outside containment zones in line with the Union ministry of home affairs orders issued last week.

The lockdown in containment zones will be extended till September 30, schools will be allowed to call in half their teaching and non-teaching staff but students of classes 9 to 12 can go to school on a purely voluntarily basis to clear their questions, while research scholars and post graduate students can go to their institutes to attend their laboratories. Otherwise, schools and other educational institutes will not be allowed to call in their students. Haryana Government schools in Gurugram and other districts of the state will continue to operate at 100% workforce, as they had been doing since May, following a previous state government order.

Currently, the district has 54 containment zones and one Large Outbreak Region (LOR). Containment zones continues to change based on the number of Covid-19 cases reported from a particular area. It is considered de-notified after the tentative period of 14 days provided no new positive case is reported from the zone. Going with the previous guidelines issued during lockdown and other unlock phases, within the containment zones, strict perimeter control will maintained and only essential activities allowed.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Covid-19 testing facilities are now available everywhere. Therefore, testing camps will now be containment zones only where antigen detection kits will be widely used. Any person outside the containment zone who wants to get antigen test can visit Civil Hospital sector 10, old Civil Hospital near Sadar or the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) of a particular area.” The health department is conducting more than 100 testing camps this week. Even private labs have been allowed to conduct antigen and antibody tests for coronavirus, besides the gold standard Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).

In the Gurugram order, issued by the deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, from September 21 onward any function related to social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious or political matter can now have a gathering of 100 people. Currently, only 50 people are allowed in marriages and 20 in funerals. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will continue to remain closed.

Be it a Covid-19 affected or a non-affected zone, people above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes, as per the guidelines.