Gurugram man accused of stalking, videotaping tennis player

A 45-year-old man, who has multiple police complaints against him for harassing women, allegedly recorded a video of a woman, a national-level table tennis player, as she stepped out of her house in Sector 10 on Wednesday, despite she and her neighbours asking him to stop, police said.

The 20-year-old woman told police that the accused used to show obscene gestures, pass comments on her and abused her every day, said Yashwant Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10A police station.

The SHO said the victim is a college student and have won national-level medals for table tennis. The woman told the police that the accused man’s activities were affecting her studies and game.

“The accused, a married man, is unemployed and has multiple complaints against him for harassing women,” the SHO said.

An FIR was registered under sections 294 (obscenity) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

Singh said that the accused was on the run and police were conducting raids to arrest him.

On Wednesday morning, when the woman was getting out of her house, the accused living in the first floor of building in which she lives, started recording a video of her and he did not stop after being told. “Neighbours and people who were in the park nearby also tried to stop him but he did not pay heed,” the woman said in her police complaint

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 15:22 IST