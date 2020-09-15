e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man accused of stealing mobile phones arrested

Gurugram: Man accused of stealing mobile phones arrested

gurugram Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police on Sunday arrested a man accused of stealing several mobile phones from a shop in Nurpur Jharsa and being involved in at least more five cases of theft in the city. At least 12 mobile phones were allegedly recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the accused man has been identified as Bablu Nadap, a native of Sahibganj, Jharkhand. For the past several years, he had been working in the city, doing odd jobs.

The police said Bablu had allegedly stolen several new mobile phones from a shop in Nurpur Jharsa in Badshahpur area on August 22. The shop owner, Nagendra Yadav, had said in the police complaint that around 9.30am, he was unloading a bag of new mobile phones in his shop and went to an adjacent shop for a few minutes. When he returned, he realised at least 10 mobile phones and ₹20,000 had been stolen and reported the incident to the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “An FIR was registered at Badshahpur on August 24 and during the probe, the crime branch of Manesar arrested the accused from Sector 39 on Sunday. During questioning, he confessed that he had stolen several mobile phones from Nurpur Jharsa and that he was involved in at least five more theft cases. We are trying to trace those cases. Twelve mobile phones were recovered from his possession.”

The accused was produced in a district court and sent to police custody for a day, said the police.

top news
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In