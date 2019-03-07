Gurugram man allegedly threatens woman after she declined proposal, held

The police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stalking and threatening a 23-year-old woman after she spurned his advances and declined his proposal for marriage. The police said the man was allegedly harassing the woman by calling her repeatedly on her mobile phone and following her when he left her house.

The police said the victim was a student of final year in a government college for girls and her marriage is scheduled to take place this week.

A police official, who is not authorised to speak to media persons, said the accused man had managed to obtain the woman’s phone number and had been trying to persuade her to get married to him.

“The accused man had been harassing her with repeated calls and text messages. The woman kept ignoring him. She said that he had even blocked her way when she left home for college. He told her that he was in love with her and threatened to kill her if she married another person,” the police official said.

The police said the woman had approached them on Monday citing the threat, following which a police team arrested the suspect from Palam Vihar on Tuesday. The police official said the suspect was traced from near a temple in Palam Vihar using technical surveillance.

A case was registered against him under sections 354D (stalking), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Tuesday, the police said.

“The accused man was produced in the district court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody,” the official said.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 06:27 IST