Gurugram man arrested for running liquor store at residence without licence

The police on Tuesday arrested a man for illegally running a liquor shop from his house in Gurugram village.

As many as 44 cartons of liquor, including 29 boxes of beer, four cartons of countrymade liquor and several cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized in a raid by the intelligence branch of city police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police, said that a raid was conducted at 6pm following a tip-off. “A tip-off was received that a man was running a liquor store from his house, located on the road from railway road towards the village. The man did not have a valid licence for selling liquor,” said Boken.

Police said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Excise Act at Sector 5 police station.

On July 4, the intelligence team had arrested two people for illegally operating a liquor store from a shop in Khandsa village. A total of 340 cartons of liquor was seized from the shop, which was operating without a licence from the excise department. A case was registered against the accused under Excise Act at Sector 37 police station.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:32 IST