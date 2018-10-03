Gurugram: Man booked for allegedly raping woman over 2 months on pretext of marriage

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times over the past two months on the pretext of marriage by a married man in Chakkarpur village, police said on Tuesday.

The duo had met online and the woman, who hails from Chattisgarh, had made multiple trips to the city over the last two months to meet the accused, said Manju, assistant sub-inspector, who is also the investigating officer in the case.

The 32-year-old accused, who hails from West Bengal, works for a private company in Gurugram. He is currently on the run.

“The woman was allegedly raped on pretext of marriage at a rented accommodation in Chakkarpur, where the accused was staying,” Manju said.

An FIR was registered at the women’s police station in Sector 51 under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) on Monday.

“The woman first came to the city to meet the accused on August 4, and since then she had been to the city multiple times,” the police officer said.

Later, when the woman came to know that the man was married, she confronted him. The man, in turn, allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

“The woman’s medical examination was conducted in a city hospital and her statement would be recorded before a magistrate under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC) today,” the officer said.

On September 26, two employees of an automobile company in the city were arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a married woman in a car, after the duo called her to the city on the pretext of finding her a job.

There has been rise in crime against women in the city. In 2016, 131 rape cases were filed and the number rose to 135 in 2017. A total of 120 cases under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered in 2016 and the number rose to 133 in 2017. In 2016, 272 cases of molestation were registered by the police. The number rose to 303 in 2017.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 14:18 IST