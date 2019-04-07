Gurugram man booked for molesting 25-year-old

A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman in his neighbourhood in village Bhora Kalan, the police said. The woman in her complaint told the police that the suspect had also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to her family members.

On Friday afternoon, he allegedly entered the woman’s house and caught hold of her. The police said that her husband was working in the fields and her mother-in-law had gone to a neighbour’s house.

“The accused was allegedly in an inebriated state. He silently grabbed the woman and tried to force himself on her. She raised the alarm and tried to rush out of the room but the accused caught hold of her hand,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime). The neighbours on hearing the woman’s cries rushed towards her house and saw the accused fleeing the spot.

Singh said they are conducting raids to arrest the accused. A case under sections 354, 354D of the IPC has been registered at the women police station in Manesar.

