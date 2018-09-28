Gurugram man booked for sending abusive videos on WhatsApp

A person has been booked for allegedly sending abusive videos on WhatsApp to a man belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and threatening to kill him, police said on Thursday. The victim is a resident of Khandsa village.

The accused allegedly threatened Praveen Gautam, 23, multiple times over phone and also sent abusive videos on WhatsApp, Bhartender Kumar, station house office of Sohna City police station, said.

An FIR has been registered under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 66D of IT Act. The accused who has been identified, is yet to be arrested.

Gautam, who heads an NGO, ‘Mission against atrocities’, said that they had filed a police complaint earlier against another person for using derogatory terms to refer to Dalits.

"For the last three days, I had been getting threat calls from another person for filing the police complaint. He abused me and threatened to kill me. He even followed me in a car one day," he said.

Gautam said that the accused shared such offensive videos on Facebook and YouTube as well and three other persons were involved in making such videos.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 05:45 IST