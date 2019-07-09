Gurugram man booked for sexual assault of 14-year-old boy

A 24-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in Sector 65 last week, the police said, adding that the suspect was on the run.

According to the police, the mother of the minor boy had approached the Badhsahpur police station on July 7 and lodged a complaint against a resident of their village near Badshahpur in Sector 65. In the complaint, she had alleged the suspect had sexually abused her son and had been following him a fortnight.

The village’s former sarpanch told the police that they had received similar complaints against the suspect last year as well, but he was let off with a warning.

Badshahpur station house officer Mukesh Kumar Mann said the mother, in her complaint, had said she had sent her son to a grocery store to get some ration around 4pm on July 2. The store is hardly a kilometre away from their house, but when the boy did not return till 6pm, she went out to look for him and asked the neighbours to check with the shopkeeper if he had reached the shop at all, the police said.

“One of the neighbours spotted the boy crying near the outskirts of the village and brought him back home. The boy, however, told his mother that he had met one of his friends on way to the store and gone with him for some work,” Mann said.

On Sunday, when the minor was on his way to the market, the suspect allegedly caught hold of him again and told him to come along, following which the boy raised an alarm, the police said.

“The boy then narrated his ordeal to his mother. He told her that on July 2, the same man had allegedly sexually abused him near the cremation ground. The boy added that the suspect had also threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident,” the police officer added.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

