Gurugram: Man booked for stalking, probe on

Gurugram: Man booked for stalking, probe on

gurugram Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly stalking his former daughter-in-law. An FIR was registered at sector 56 police station, the police said, adding that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the woman, who is a doctor at a private hospital, said that she had divorced her husband and her ex-husband’s father had been stalking her for some time.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman was earlier settled abroad. She has alleged that her ex-husband’s father, who stays in the city, often followed her when she went to the market near her house and on an occasion, he had also showed up at her office and stalked her.”

The woman’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate on Saturday. Police said a dispute regarding compensation and property between the two parties was also sub-judice. The complaint was first filed at sector 51 women police station and was later marked to sector 56 police station.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “We are verifying the allegations. No arrest has been made in the case so far.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 354 D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code, said the police.

‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
