Gurugram man claims he was threatened on messaging app

A 25-year-old teacher of a private school at Khor village in Pataudi, filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was receiving messages from several numbers on WhatsApp, threatening to kill him and his family, police said.

According to the police, the victim, whose identity has been withheld on request, received the first message over WhatsApp from an unfamiliar number on September 24. A case was registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, police said.

The victim’s brother said that the unidentified accused appeared to have been stalking his brother’s family and then sharing their whereabouts with his brother on WhatsApp, to intimidate him.

He said he suspected the role of a professional rival. “My brother is a mathematics teacher and also gives private tuitions. It is possible that a rival is targeting him,” he said.

Police said the cyber cell is working on the case to trace the user of the numbers from which threats were sent. “According to the complainant, the accused sent threats in the messages that he and his family would be killed. We have sent those numbers to the cyber cell. The complainant said that the accused had also sent messages to his school principal, under his name by impersonating him,” said the investigating official, requesting

anonymity.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 03:42 IST