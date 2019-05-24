Gurugram man dies after being hit by truck at Farrukhnagar toll

35-year-old man died after a truck allegedly hit him near a toll plaza in Farrukhnagar on Wednesday night. The police said the impact of the collision was such that the victim’s forearm got severed at the spot. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His driver was also injured in the accident and referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak. The deceased’s nephew, who was accompanying them, escaped unhurt. The suspect fled from the spot in his truck soon after the incident, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased hailed from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and used to run a transportation business. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 11.30pm. The deceased, his nephew and the driver were coming from Gwalior when their truck broke down near the toll plaza, the police said.

“We were checking our truck from all the sides. Suddenly, a truck trailer came and hit my uncle. Due to the impact of the collision, his forearm was severed and he sustained injuries on his head. My driver, who tried to save him, also suffered severe injuries. I took them to a government hospital in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar,” stated the deceased’s nephew in his first information report (FIR).

Shyam Lal, head constable, Farrukhnagar police station said, “The vehicle number is yet to be identified. The suspect is at large.” A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279, 304A and 337 of the IPC at the Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday, the police said.

First Published: May 24, 2019 23:43 IST