Gurugram man duped of ₹78K by a fake customer care executive

gurugram

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:32 IST

A man was allegedly duped of ₹78, 000 after an unidentified caller, claiming to be a customer care executive of an e-commerce firm, asked him to download an application on his phone to claim a refund. The police said an FIR was registered on Saturday. The suspect is yet to be identified.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar, a Begumpur Khatola resident, had contacted the customer care service of an e-commerce chain to claim refund for a failed recharge. The police said the customer care executive asked the victim to share the details of his bank account for refund.

“The victim shared the bank details and an OTP. The executive then told him to download an Android application on his phone and disconnected the call. A day after downloading the app, the money was deducted from his account in six transactions,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Police said a total of ₹78, 200 was deducted from his bank account. The incident took place on June 25, but an FIR was registered on Saturday following a probe after the victim had filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell. The police said in such cases, the con men usually ask potential victims to download an application to gain access to a person’s phone screen through a remote desktop software tool. Then, they use the bank details and OTP to conduct transactions.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Saturday, said the police.