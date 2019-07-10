Gurugram man duped of Rs 3.3 lakh in online car deal by man posing as army officer

A man was allegedly duped of Rs 3.3 lakh by a man, who claimed to be an army officer and promised to sell him a secondhand car on an e-commerce website for second hand goods, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said the victim, who works in the engineering department of an IMT Manesar-based automobile company, had seen the advertisement for purchasing a Swift Dzire car.

The victim said that after seeing the advertisement, he contacted the seller, who claimed to be an Army officer posted in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. “We agreed on a price of Rs 1.8 lakh for the car and I transferred the sum to a bank account. He later said that I need to send more money for a system update and that this money would refunded later. I agreed, and sent Rs 1.53 lakh more in three installments. He then asked for more money and asked me to wait for 20 days for the delivery, but I suspected that something was amiss and filed a police complaint,” the victim said.

According to the victim, the incident took place in the first week of March and a police complaint was filed the following week. The victim also filed a complaint at the Haryana CM Window.

In the police complaint, he stated, “Since the accused man had sent me his documents on Whatsapp, I trusted him. He had said that one of his associates would deliver the car, but he later refused to sell the vehicle,” the victim added.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer privy to the investigation said, “The accused person is yet to be arrested. The complaint was received in March and after investigation, the case was registered on Monday,” the police officer said.

A case was registered against unidentified accused men under sections 66-D of the IT Act and sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Cyber Crime police station on Monday, the police said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 11:52 IST