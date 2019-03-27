Gurugram man fires at uncle, his family over parking auto-rickshaw

A 40-year-old man and his family were allegedly shot at by his nephew in a dispute over parking an auto-rickshaw in a lane in Jharsa village on Monday night, the police said. No one was injured in the firing and no arrest was made till Tuesday evening.

Forty-year-old Dharamveer told police that his nephew, Virendra, 32, his brother’s son, fired two rounds at his house after a fight over an autorickshaw parked in the lane, which blocked the latter’s way to his house, said Ram Niwas, assistant sub-inspector, the investigating officer in the case. An FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

“There is no CCTV footage of the incident and the suspect is on the run,” the ASI said. Dharamveer, who has rented out portions in a building to different people, told police that the accused assaulted him and also snatched his gold chain. The suspect is also a resident of the same locality, the police said.

Around 9pm on Monday, one of Dharamveer’s tenants were moving and loading his belongings into an autorickshaw. “The tenant was loading his belongings into an autorickshaw when Virendra came and asked to move the vehicle. I told him that the vehicle will be moved in five minutes, but he pushed me and I fell in a drain,” he told the police, according to the FIR.

He told the police that when his brother, Sukhbir, tried to free him, the suspect attacked him too.

“He went inside his house and came out with a pistol and fired two rounds in our direction. One of the bullets hit a board of the electricity department. He waved his pistol at us and said that we have escaped for the day, but he will kill us all,” the FIR said. The ASI said that police recovered an empty shell of a bullet from the spot and multiple teams are trying to track the suspect.

