Gurugram man goes to dump garbage in dry well, finds newborn boy’s body in polythene

A resident of Gurugram Sector 66, on Wednesday morning, found the body of a newborn boy inside a plastic bag that was thrown in an empty well, the police said.

Station house officer of Sector 65 police station Satvir Singh said the man found the body when he had gone to dump garbage into the now-dry well.

The man informed the police but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding that prima facie it looks like the baby was dumped in the well on Tuesday night.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the cause of death will be confirmed once the report is released,” he said.

The police got a call reporting the incident around 11am on Wednesday. “We reached the spot and retrieved the body from the well, which is about 8 to 10 feet deep,” the officer said.

The police said they will enquire at all nearby hospitals and nursing homes to find out about the dead baby’s parents.

“We have not found any CCTV footage of the incident from cameras in the surrounding area, but we are questioning neighbours to find out if anyone has seen someone dumping the body,” the police office said.

In the recent months, many instances of infants’ bodies being found in trash have been reported in Gurugram.

On January 28, a human foetus wrapped in a piece of cloth was found buried in a field in Durga Colony in Sohna.

On December 31, a partly dog-eaten human foetus was found in an empty parcel of land in Durga Colony area.

