Gurugram man held for attempt to rape 14-year-old

A 28-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl on Tuesday evening in Manesar when the child’s parents were at work. The accused was arrested and a case under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Manesar police station, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the accused returned from work and lured the girl to an isolated spot, on the pretext of giving her a bar of chocolate, and then allegedly molested her. The girl raised the alarm, following which passersby rushed to the spot and caught hold of the man.

Later, the police reached the spot and the girl allegedly told them that the accused had touched her inappropriately and undressed her.

The accused, of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and resident of Manesar, is a friend of the girl’s father and was a regular visitor to the girl’s house over the last six months, the police said, adding that the man works with a salon in Binola.

According to the police, the girl was produced before the child welfare committee members on Wednesday. Shakuntala Dhull, the chairperson, CWC, said they have counselled the girl, who was under trauma.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said, “The accused was produced before the district and sessions court and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” he said.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 03:53 IST