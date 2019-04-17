Gurugram man mistakes poison for headache pill, dies

A 59-year-old man died after accidentally consuming a pesticide, which came in the form of a pill, instead of his headache medicine in Krishna Colony on Monday, said the police.

The police said the man worked in an official capacity with the former Congress MLA, Dharambir Gaba. Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), sector 10A police station, said the victim was alone at his house at the time of the incident. “He had a headache and instead of picking up his medication, he picked up the pesticide that was kept adjacent to the medication. He died on the spot,” said SHO Kumar. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The victim’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday.

A relative of the deceased, requesting anonymity, said that the victim had been depressed for some time and was taking medication.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 06:10 IST