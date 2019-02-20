Gurugram man succumbs to injuries after being hit by friend after alleged dispute over scooter

Hostility over a scooter allegedly cost a man his life on Tuesday in Gurugram. Eight days after a 25-year-old cook was severely wounded by an acquaintance, who allegedly hit him on the head with a stick, the man succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Civil Lines on Tuesday, said the police.

The victim’s wife alleged that her husband was killed due to a dispute over a scooter that the couple had purchased recently.

Dalbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said that according to the police complaint, the incident took place on February 11 around 4 pm, when the victim, Jai Prakash, was returning to his house in Prem Puri on Jharsa road in Sector 32.

“When he reached near the office of a sportswear manufacturer in the Institutional Area in Sector 32, he was allegedly struck on the head with a stick. The suspect, Hemant alias Happy, from Jharsa, was booked for assault and criminal intimidation after the victim’s brother-in-law filed a complaint on February 11. The section of murder will be added to the FIR,” said SHO Singh.

The victim’s wife, Sanjana, alleged that her husband was a victim of a rivalry, which started when her husband loaned their new scooter to a friend in their village. The friend, identified by his first name Krishna, allegedly borrowed the scooter from Jai Prakash, saying that he required it for his new business and promised to return it within a week.

Sanjana said, “A month passed, but Krishna did not return the scooter, offering excuses whenever my husband approached him. A few days back, I spotted our scooter with the key hanging from it in the village and brought it back home. Roshan, a friend of Krishna, had threatened me when I was taking the scooter back.”

“A week before the alleged incident, Roshan came to our house and threatened to take revenge for his friend. He left after flashing a gun and threatening to kill him,” she added.

Vijay, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sadar police station, who was the investigating official when the FIR was registered, said the victim was on the phone when he was allegedly attacked, adding that personal enmity was the reason behind the incident.

“The accused man was known to the victim and there were differences over several issues. It is not yet certain whether the dispute was only related to the scooter,” said ASI Vijay.

The police said after the incident, the victim was rushed to Chiranjivi Hospital in Sector 31 and was shifted to Aarvy Hospital, where he was on ventilator support.

Dr Irfan, who conducted the post-mortem examination , said the cause of death was infection caused by a head injury inflicted with a blunt object.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 09:41 IST