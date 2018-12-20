Gurgaon man tries to flee traffic police, drags officer on bonnet

A man who had been stopped by the Gurgaon traffic police for driving on the wrong side of the road tried to drive away with a police officer hanging on to his car’s bonnet.

The incident recorded by an eye witness shows the police officer trying to stop the car as the driver reversed the car. When the car driver did not stop, the police officer jumped on to car’s bonnet and hung on to it as the car moved a short distance away.

#WATCH: Man stopped by traffic police for driving on the wrong side near Signature Tower Chowk in Gurugram, dragged traffic personnel on the bonnet of his car when the personnel tried to stop him. He was later arrested & the car was also seized. #Haryana (19.12.18) pic.twitter.com/BbyN79ysIW — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2018

The incident took place near Signature Tower chowk in Gurgaon.

The man has been arrested and his car seized, ANI reported.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 09:59 IST