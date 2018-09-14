Gurugram man who pelted stones at school bus in road rage case surrenders

A 58-year-old man surrendered to the police for breaking the window panes of a private school bus, in an alleged incident of road rage on Monday, when the school bus had brushed against his car.

Police said the man has been identified as Deshraj Singh, a resident of Sector 15. He told the police that two of his grandchildren study in the same school.

Parveen Singh, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer, said that Singh surrendered at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday night.

“He was arrested and released on bail. In his statement, he said that the bus driver was at fault for hitting his car. The car was registered in the name of his driver,” said Parveen Singh.

Police said Singh is a businessman and a resident of Sector 15 Part 1. Singh told the police that he lost his cool when the bus driver did not stop after hitting his vehicle and was not ready to listen to him.

The incident took place around 12.30pm near the Huda rest house in Sector 15.

The principal of KR Mangalam School had filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday, requesting action against the car driver for throwing stones at the windshield and a side mirror of the bus, and for abusing the bus driver, conductor and a teacher.

“He slapped the conductor twice and abused the lady teacher who tried to stop him as the children in the bus were getting scared. He was violent and abused the driver, and tried to pull him out of the bus. The whole incident has shaken our children, who started crying on witnessing the violence,” the principal had stated in the complaint.

The police had registered a case at Civil Lines police station under sections 279, 323 , 336, 427 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 05:31 IST