Gurugram may witness light rain with thunder and lightning today

The city is likely to see a cloudy Saturday with the possibility of light rain, thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature on Friday decreased minimally and was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius. Thursday’s maximum temperature had been recorded at 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature rose to 28.1 degrees Celsius on Friday—five degrees higher than Thursday’s minimum temperature, but only a degree higher than the normal temperature for this time of the year. The day temperature on Saturday is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could rise by around a degree, according to IMD officials.

However, the day temperature is likely to fall to 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and further by another degree on Monday, as per the IMD’s prediction. The minimum temperature is also expected to drop to 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday and is likely to stay the same till around Wednesday. “Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected from Saturday till Wednesday due to an incoming Western Disturbance,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

On Friday, the air quality index (AQI) reading of the city was recorded at 175 (moderate) by the CPCB’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. Thursday’s AQI reading was ‘poor’ at 238. According to experts, the better quality of air was the result of a higher minimum temperature as the particulates settled at a higher level in the atmosphere.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 03:34 IST