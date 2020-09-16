e-paper
Gurugram: MCG to issue notice to officials for being absent from finance meeting

Gurugram: MCG to issue notice to officials for being absent from finance meeting

gurugram Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:20 IST
Kartik Kumar
Kartik Kumar
         

For ensuring greater accountability and better supervision of its engineering department, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to start issuing show-cause notices to officials who remain absent from the civic body’s finance and contract (F&CC) meeting.

The civic body has also decided that from now on, a copy of every project work order will have to be submitted to the three mayors and the local councillor of the area to which the project has been allocated. These measures are meant to prevent any irregularities in the project.

The F&CC meeting, which is chaired by the three mayors, is responsible for approving civic projects costing between ₹1.5 crore-₹2.5 crore. Projects costing above ₹2.5 crore are sent to the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB) for approval.

As per mayor Madhu Azad, most executive engineers remain absent from the F&CC meetings despite directions from MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, asking them to be present.

Azad said that all eight executive engineers of MCG have been directed to attend the F&CC meeting as projects pertaining to their area need to be approved and questions pertaining to the projects need to be answered.

“We need the presence of executive engineers in the meeting as various questions and doubts pertaining to projects need to be addressed. If something seems amiss, they need to be present physically so as to clear the doubts or else the approval is delayed till the next F&CC meeting. This often hampers the development work. As such, a decision has been taken to issue a show-cause notice to officials concerned so that disciplinary action can be initiated against them if they are absent from the meetings,” said Azad.

Azad further said that for projects costing below ₹1 crore, which is approved by engineering officials themselves, it has been decided that a copy of every project work order needs to be submitted to the three mayors and the councillor of the area to which the project has been allocated.

“There have been many cases in the past one year, where major discrepancies and irregularities have been found in both the work allotment and payment of funds for projects by the engineering wing officials. Hence, for greater transparency and close monitoring of development works it has been decided that a copy of each work order would be sent to the three mayors as well as the local councillor of the area,” said Azad.

Azad pointed out that the ULB had also issued directions to municipal corporations across the state, asking their engineering wing to submit a copy of every work order to mayors and local councillors.

“Reminders have been sent to the engineering wing for attending the F&CC meetings as well as submitting a copy of work orders to mayors as well as local councillors. If both these directions are not followed, disciplinary action would be taken against concerned officials as per the law,” said the MCG commissioner.

Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, said, “Directions have already been issued to all executive engineers concerned to submit their work orders to the mayors and councillors. Further, they have been warned against remaining absent from any future F&CC meetings.”

