Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to replace old water pipeline

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to replace an outdated 900mm water pipeline to improve the water supply from the Basai water treatment plant to the old sectors of the city by next summer, said an official familiar with the matter after a meeting on Friday.

The official said that it was felt by top GMDA officials that the pipeline, which was laid about 40 years ago, needs to be replaced by new and higher capacity pipeline of 1300 mm to improve water supply in old Gurugram.

“The GMDA will soon to hire a consultant to conduct a survey of the water pipeline that is roughly five kilometres in length. A detailed project report will be prepared later. GMDA aims to complete the replacement work by April next year,” said the official. According to him, the pipeline was laid the early 1980s to meet the daily water need of the population of the area.

“The pipeline has lived its shelf life and is now unable to sustain the water pressure. It develops leakages frequently and we can longer use it. The repair work takes a lot of time and involves unnecessary costs. Through this pipeline, we are currently supplying 50 million litres daily (MLD). If the pipeline is replaced, we will be supplying 70 to 80 MLD water by next summer,” and official said, adding that water demand in the area has doubled in the past decade.

Two weeks ago, the pipeline developed a major leakage near Sector 4/5 roundabout causing an acute water supply crisis in areas, such as Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar, Laxman Vihar and sectors 4, 5, 21, 22, 23 and others.

Bhawani Shankar Triptahy, resident Sector 23A, said, “We have to endure a severe water crisis during the summer owing to low pressure and erratic supply.”

Lalit Arora, chief engineer GMDA, said, “We will soon hire a consultant for the replacement of this pipeline and others in the city to improve water supply distribution by next summer.”

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 03:40 IST