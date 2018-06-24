Gurugram moves up to 105th spot in Swachh rankings

With Gurugram finishing at 105 among 4,203 cities in the Swachh Survekshan survey rankings released on Saturday, it is likely that the city’s cleanliness and sanitation standards have seen a slight improvement. However, it is way behind some other regions in the national capital territory such as Ghaziabad, which has ranked 36 in the survey this year.

In 2017, the city had bagged the 112th spot in a list of 434 cities. A year before that, its rank was 36 in a survey of 73 cities. However, the survey results of 2015 were the real eye-opener for Gurugram, when it had ranked 466 among 476 cities.

With Karnal and Rohtak bagging the 41th and 88th positions respectively, the city bagged the third spot in the state. In this year’s rankings, Gurugram scored 2,564 out of 4,000 points, above the state average of 2,099 points and the national average of 1,931 points.

Under the service level progress category – which involves the main civic body of the city dealing with cleanliness and sanitation submitting relevant details and data such as its sanitation manpower, machinery, infrastructure and progress — the city got 654 out of 1,400 points.

Under the direct observation category, comprising 1,200 points, the city tallied 961 points. For markings in this category, officials from the ministry of urban development (MoUD) visited several sites across the city such as waste processing plants, public toilets, drainage canals and conducted on-the-spot surveys.

In the public feedback category, which has a total 1,400 points, the city scored 949. Under this category, residents had been asked to give their feedback on the city’s cleanliness through the Swachh Bharat app, the Swachh Bharat website or at random list their response in a telephonic survey conducted by survey officials.

“Since the last survey, the MCG took several measures to improve the city’s rankings such as building public toilets, making it open-defecation free, starting door-to-door garbage collection services in all its wards. I will ensure that the MCG will work towards improving the city’s rankings even further and achieve a ranking in the top 100,” Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad said.

Although this year’s ranking may indicate that the city’s cleanliness and sanitation standards have seen some improvement, the absence of waste management and processing units indicate that major measures are still a work in progress.

The Bandhwari waste plant, the city’s only landfill, has been defunct since 2013. It collects over 1200 tonnes of unsegregated waste on a daily basis.