Gurugram municipal body kicks off marathon cleanliness drive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) cleanliness marathon started from the city’s railway station on Monday afternoon. At least 2,500 workers participating in this marathon will clean about 120 kilometres of roads in the city for 168 hours continuously, officials revealed on Monday.

An official, who works for both the ‘India Book of Records’ and ‘Asia Book of Records’, was also present at the site to supervise the marathon, as the MCG aims to set a record in India and Asia, said officials.

The drive will end on March 4 near the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Officials said workers will be split in six-hour shifts to make sure that the drive continues round-the-clock across 28 arterial stretches.

During the marathon, the workers will pick up garbage from the roadside, remove accumulated dust by sprinkling water, remove illegal posters, hoardings and encroachments, desilt drains, repair footpaths and green belts during the week-long drive, said officials.

Police commissioner KK Rao flagged off the marathon from the railway station in the presence of senior MCG officials and mayor Madhu Azad.

On the first day, MCG officials covered stretches from the railway station till Sector 9 Chowk, while covering Sector 4 and Laxman Vihar dividing road. In addition, they also carried out the drive from Sector 9 Chowk till Pataudi Chowk via Basai Chowk.

“Apart from creating a national record, the MCG is also aiming to create a record in Asia for conducting the longest cleanliness marathon. The idea behind the marathon is to clean all civic roads at once and to ensure they are subsequently maintained,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

As per MCG officials, the marathon plans to cover areas between Pataudi Chowk and Umang Bharadwaj Chowk, Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and Harsaru village, Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and Bhuteshwar Mandir via Khandsa Chowk, and Bhuteshwar Mandir and New Colony Mor via Pataudi Chowk on Tuesday.

