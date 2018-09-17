Gurugram municipal body to discuss plastic-free city project at fifth House meeting

According to the agenda finalised by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), 16 key projects, proposed by the councillors, will be discussed at the fifth House meeting, on Monday.

Officials said projects worth Rs 4.7 crore would be tabled in the House meeting.

One of the most important agenda that would come up for discussion would be the plan to make Gurugram plastic-free.

The corporation will discuss proposal as per directions of the Central government.

The House is expected to pass a resolution in this regard and take up large-scale initiatives to spread awareness and to ensure that usage of plastic products is brought to the minimum.

Apart from this, the House would also discuss changing the name of Old Delhi Road, setting up community centres, development of old schools into modern educational institutions and improvement in the working of call centres, among other issues.

The House will discuss a proposal to grant alternative plots to eight house owners in Sikanderpur Ghosi and another proposal for purchase or exchange of land for revenue road in Badshahpur.

The proposal to set up a CNG station in Begampur Khatola will also come up for discussion.

MCG officials said the municipal body also plans to modernize government-run schools in the city and improve facilities provided to students.

