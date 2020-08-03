Gurugram municipality distributes GPS hand bands among its sanitation employees

gurugram

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:58 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has distributed around a dozen hand bands to sanitation workers to keep a tab on them, after a large number of residents complained that such workers were either absent or not cleaning and sanitising locations inside containment zones.

The bands have been distributed on an experimental basis.

Officials said the hand bands will be enabled with GPS to help MCG track the movement of its workers. It will also enable workers to log the total number of hours they have worked for, and the locations they covered.

If the pilot project is successful, MCG officials said they will distribute hand bands among all its 2,200 sanitation workers, and around 6,000 contractual workers.

“Similar trials have been held by various municipal corporations across the country recently. For example, Municipal Corporations in Chandigarh and Nagpur have introduced hand bands in the form of smartwatches to track their sanitation workers. Inspired by them, we wanted to see if hand bands would work in in Gurugram as well. If the pilot project succeeds, then we will distribute the same to all sanitation workers,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

The official further said that the tracking system will ensure that all sanitation employees report to work and also carry out the necessary cleaning and sanitizing measures at their designated areas.

As per MCG officials, a hand band costs less than Rs 500 and due to its low cost, it can be mass-produced and distributed at a short-notice.

The bands were distributed to sanitation workers on the direction of Ashish Singla, medical officer, health wing of MCG. Singla is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 for the MCG.

“We are looking at various ways to improve our efficiency, especially as the Covid-19 crisis rages on. We realise that waste collection and proper sanitisation is of utmost importance during this period and hence, we are looking at ways to ensure proper monitoring that can be carried out,” said Singla.

Singla added that the first batch of nearly 10 bands have been distributed to sanitation workers engaged in containment zones.

“We are prioritising sanitisation and cleaning in those areas where cases of Covid are high in number or have been recently detected. Hence, bands have been accordingly distributed to those workers that are deployed in such areas,” said Singla.

Currently, there are 64 containment zones in the city.

“There have been instances when MCG sanitation workers have been found to be absent. As a result sanitation and cleaning work have been affected. We have had to call up officials to bring in sanitation workers. Having hand bands will keep workers on their toes and ensure that they arrive for work and execute it properly. Such an initiative was very much needed,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, DLF Phase-1.