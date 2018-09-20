Gurugram municipality to seal shops operating without trade licences in malls

Commercial establishments operating out of 22 malls in the city stand to be sealed if the owners fail to obtain the necessary trade licences by September 24. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Wednesday announced plans to send notices to all businesses in the area currently operating without a trade licence, urging them to comply with the law.

According to sections 330, 331, 335 and 336 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act of 1994, all businesses operating within the MCG’s jurisdiction are required to obtain a trade licence from the corporation. These 22 malls are located in municipal Zone 4, which comprises areas such as Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, Sector 51, Badshahpur, and Jharsa, officials said.

MCG spokesperson SS Rohilla told Hindustan Times on Wednesday that notices to various businesses had already been delivered. However, he did not share the details of the businesses and names of malls. “We will be targeting all kinds of businesses, from food sellers to retailers of consumer goods to spas. Businesses should read the act and apply for the licence applicable to them,” Rohilla said, adding that all notices are expected to be delivered within a day or two.

The announcement comes two days after 55 spas in the city were sealed for flouting licencing norms. On Monday, MCG officials shuttered 55 such units in Omaxe Mall, Omaxe Celebration Mall, Raheja Mall and ILD Mall near Sohna, in Zone 4.

On Tuesday, MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav set up a team, led by zonal taxation officer Deepak Kumar and comprising tax inspector Amit Kumar, two senior clerks and two ‘computer clerks, to issue notices.

If the businesses fail to obtain their trade licenses by September 24, a drive to seal them will begin on September 25, an MCG spokesperson said on Wednesday. “Action will be taken to seal the establishments in question,” Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner (Zone 4), MCG, said.

“Currently, action is only being planned against businesses in Zone 4,” Rohilla said. However, other zonal administrators have also been asked to ensure that businesses in their jurisdictions are compliant with this law.

“This type of action will continue in the future,” the MCG commissioner said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 03:54 IST