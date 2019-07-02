Gurugram murders-suicide: To the world, family was financially stable

It was hard for RK Mathur to believe that his friendly next door neighbour, Prakash Singh, could kill his wife and children, and that too with such brutality. “He would wave to me each morning from his verandah where he read his newspaper. It was our daily routine. He was a docile, friendly and quiet neighbour,” said Mathur, who had known Prakash for the 10 years since he moved to Uppal Southend from Varanasi.

“Some 10 days ago, Prakash had told me about quitting his job and that he was looking for a new one. But there were no signs of anger or depression,” said Mathur, who had been in shock since the news of the murder-suicide spread in the colony around 10.30am.

Manoj Kumar, who also lives in the same block, said, “Initially we thought that an outsider must have been involved, but the police said Prakash uncle had murdered his children and wife, and then ended his life due to financial crisis. We can’t imagine that uncle would do something like that,” Kumar said.

Neighbours who had gathered outside the Singh residence all wondered the same thing: what pushed Prakash to brutally murder his family? They also doubted if the family was financially strained as they had their own house, cars, his wife ran four playschools and a day care, and the daughter was an entrepreneur.

Prakash’s wife Sonu was also a scientist, and had worked with pharma companies in the past. Besides running day care centres and playschools in Palwal, Fazilpur, Sohna and Gurugram, she would also help underprivileged kids with their education.

The daughter, Aditi Prakash, was a 22 year-old B.pharmacy graduate from Jamia Hamdard in Delhi, and the founder of Soap Dynamics, which manufactured handcrafted natural soaps and skincare products.

According to one of the neighbours and Aditi’s regular customer, “Aditi was doing well and her products were in demand. She was bright, hardworking and a loving woman.”

Meanwhile, the police had a tough time contacting Singh’s relatives for legal formalities. Police added that they even refused to take care of the dogs, who are now with one of the neighbours and is waiting police’s direction for further action.

The family’s dogs, who witnessed the crime, are in a state of shock, said one if the neighbours who requested the police to let them to keep the pets until the relatives took a decision on their fate. “The dogs have not eaten anything since morning,” said the neighbour’s domestic help.

