Gurugram nights to get warmer, but mornings may remain foggy: IMD

Nights in Gurugram are set to get warmer, as the minimum temperature is expected to cross 10 degrees Celsius in the next few days, according to scientists with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature on Wednesday and Thursday would be around 9 and 10 degrees Celsius — a rise of about three degrees from Tuesday’s minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday, however, fell by around a degree from Monday’s minimum.

“The minimum temperature could increase further (than 10 degrees Celsius) and touch 12 degrees Celsius later this week. The sky is expected to be either partly cloudy or generally cloudy the whole week,” an IMD spokesperson said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist with the IMD, said, “Western disturbances currently prevailing in the region could be associated with higher night temperatures and cloudy skies.”

The day was moderately windy with a speed of 12 kmph, according to the IMD. Tuesday morning saw shallow fog, with the visibility at 1,200 metres at 7.30 am. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail over the next few mornings, said IMD officials.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 17.8 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature, too, is likely to rise by one or two degrees over the next couple of days.

The city’s air quality on the index improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday from ‘poor’ category on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality monitor, the city’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was 139, a significant improvement from the AQI of 221 on Monday.

PM 2.5 was the primary pollutant in the city and touched a concentration of 131ug/m3 at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 14:10 IST